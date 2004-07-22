CSI Rehires Actor

CBS has rehired CSI: Crime Scene Investigation actor Jorja Fox, and George Eads is likely to come back, as well.

Both actors have said during the past week that their terminations were the result of misunderstandings with the network. Fox said CBS never received a letter she signed confirming terms of her contract, while Eads said he overslept and showed up three-and-a-half hours late to his first day of work last Thursday.

Both Fox and Eads will likely earn the same $100,000-per-episode salaries they had been making. CBS fired the actors last week because executives there believed both Fox and Eads were planning to stage a work stoppage in an attempt to boost their salaries.