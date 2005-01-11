CSI: NY Clears 75%

King World Productions has sold the latest entry to CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation franchise, CSI: NY, in 75% of the country for weekend broadcast syndication starting in 2008.

Stations are getting 6.5 minutes of ad time to sell in the show, with the syndicator getting 7.5 minutes.

The quick sale is no surprise. CSI: NY’s big brother, CSI, is going gangbusters on weekends, averaging a 5.3 national household rating season-to-date.

That makes it by far the top-rated show among the weekend hours. This week, CSI was the sixth-rated show in all of syndication, consistently ranking in the top 10.

CSI: NY is cleared on stations in the top-30 markets, including WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, KYW Philadelphia, and WBZ Boston.

