CSI: Miami Wins for CBS

CBS won the prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race Monday night in the key 18-49 demo, primarily on the strength of CSI: Miami, Two and a Half Men and a repeat of Everybody Loves Raymond.

CBS averaged a 5.5 rating/14 share for the night in the demo, with CSI:Miami the highest rated show on any network with a 7.5/19 at 10-11.

ABC took second with a 4.3/11 in 18-49's for Life of Luxury and a high-scoring NFL game between two low-rated teams.

Fox pushed its way past the Peacock for third place, thanks to decent if unspectacular outings by its reality shows Trading Spouses (3.5/9) and The Swan (3.4/8), combined with NBC's losing streak with Las Vegas, which averaged a 3.1/8 at 9-10, then only a 2.2/6 with a repeat at 10.

NBC averaged a 3.0/8 on the night for fourth place, with the bright spot Fear Factor, which won its 8-9 time period with a 3.8/10.

UPN was fifth with a 1.3/3 for its comedies One on One, Half and Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around.

The WB was sixth with a 1.1/3 for Seventh Heaven and Everwood.