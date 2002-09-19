CSI kicks off on TNN

Despite playing out of prime time, investigative drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation gathered a strong rating for its cable debut on TNN: The National Network Monday night.

CSI, which airs at 11 p.m., notched a 1.2 Nielsen Media Research rating

with 1.4 million viewers.

The drama benefited from a comparatively strong lead-in, World Wrestling

Entertainment Inc. fare.

Even though its Nielsen marks are fading, WWE still posted a respectable 3.4

rating Monday night with 4.5 million viewers.