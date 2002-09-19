CSI kicks off on TNN
Despite playing out of prime time, investigative drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation gathered a strong rating for its cable debut on TNN: The National Network Monday night.
CSI, which airs at 11 p.m., notched a 1.2 Nielsen Media Research rating
with 1.4 million viewers.
The drama benefited from a comparatively strong lead-in, World Wrestling
Entertainment Inc. fare.
Even though its Nielsen marks are fading, WWE still posted a respectable 3.4
rating Monday night with 4.5 million viewers.
