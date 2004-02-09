CSI Beats Trump; NBC Beats CBS

In a battle of titans on Thursday night, an original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation trumped The Apprentice, beating the Donald Trump reality show in households, viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

The numbers are approximate because of The Apprentice’s 8:44 p.m. start.

According to Nielsen preliminary affiliate-based ratings, CSI beat The Donald in viewers, 29.6 million to 18 million. In adults 18-49, CSI triumphed with a 10.7 rating/25 share vs. Apprentice’s 9.2/22.

The good news for NBC, however, is that The Apprentice’s ratings remained stable even against an original CSI. Even with the one-two punch of Survivor: All-Stars and CSI, CBS couldn’t beat NBC in the key 18-49 demographic for the night; NBC also featured a super-sized Friends episode.