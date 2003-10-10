CSG Told to Pay Comcast $120M

An arbitrator has ruled against cable-billing-services vendor CSG Systems International Inc. in a dispute with Comcast Corp. and ordered it to pay the cable company $120 million.

Comcast had sued to break a hugely expensive deal that AT&T Broadband had with CSG for providing billing software and mailing services. Comcast challenged the contract, saying that CSG violated a "most-favored-nation" clause under which AT&T Broadband would get the equivalent of the best deal CSG cut with any other operator.

CSG said it believes the damages were overstated by as much as $50 million, and it is seeking to modify the award.