CSG execs sell $32 million in stock

Executives at cable billing vendor CSG Systems have been busily sellng stock in recent weeks, raising more than $32 million. SEC filings show that chairman Neal Hansensold 358,000 shares for $21.7 million. John Pogge, president; Edward Nafus, executive vice president; and directors Rockwell Schnabel and Royce Holland together sold $10.5 million worth. The insider sales come to about 1% of CSG's outstanding stock. - John Higgins