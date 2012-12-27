CSG, Comcast Extend Pact One Month

Billing services giant CSG Systems International said it has extended its Master Subscriber Management Agreement with Comcast through Jan. 31, 2013, as it works out a longer-term pact with the nation's largest cable operator.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Dec. 27, CSG said its earlier agreement expires on Dec. 31. In the document, CSG noted that Comcast accounted for about 21% of its total revenue in the third quarter.

The extension was reached on Dec. 21 and goes through Jan. 31, 2013, "while the parties continue negotiations relating to a new agreement," the fling said. "This extension will have no impact to CSG's expected results of operations 2012."

A copy of the amendment, with confidential information redacted, will be filed as an exhibit to CSG's form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012.