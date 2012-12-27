Trending

CSG, Comcast Extend Pact One Month

Billing services giant CSG Systems International said it has extended its Master Subscriber Management Agreement with Comcast through Jan. 31, 2013, as it works out a longer-term pact with the nation's largest cable operator.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Dec. 27, CSG said its earlier agreement expires on Dec. 31. In the document, CSG noted that Comcast accounted for about 21% of its total revenue in the third quarter.

The extension was reached on Dec. 21 and goes through Jan. 31, 2013, "while the parties continue negotiations relating to a new agreement," the fling said. "This extension will have no impact to CSG's expected results of operations 2012."

A copy of the amendment, with confidential information redacted, will be filed as an exhibit to CSG's form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012.