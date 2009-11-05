Crown Media Revenue Down 3% in Q3

Hallmark Channel's parent Crown Media said Thursday its revenue was down 3% to $62.8 million in the third quarter, and revenue for the nine months sended Sept. 30 was down 2% to $202 million.

Both benefited from the vaunted dual-revenue stream. Ad revenue was down 7% in the third quarter, to $46.5 million, and down 6% for the first nine months, to $153.7 million. Much of that was offset by a 12% boost in sub fees, to $16 million, in the third quarter and an 11% boost, to $47.2 million, for the first nine months.

Third-quarter ad declines were most the result of lower ratings in they demos for the third quarter.

The company pointed out that it had shifted its scheduling strategy since then to focus on the women 25-54 demo advertisers were targeting, including adding Golden Girls and Touched By An Angel.

And it appears former Hallmark President Henry Schleiff got just south of $1 million in severance.

Crown's costs for the first nine months include a severance payment of $912,0000 in "severance expense recorded in May 2009 related to the resignation of one executive." Schleiff stepped down May 31.