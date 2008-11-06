Crown Media Reports 17% Revenue Jump

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media says its third-quarter revenue increased by 17% to $64.5 million.

That increase was driven by a whopping 93% increase in sub fees over the third quarter of last year, as well as a 4% increase in ad revenues. Hallmark chief Henry Schlieff has been on a mission to boost sub fees given the regular appearance of his channel in the top 10 list and its family--and FCC-friendly--programming lineup.

Hallmark also boasted record ratings for the quarter in both prime time and total-day.

For the first nine months of the year, Crown Media's revenue was $206.6 million, up 25% over the comparable period in 2007.