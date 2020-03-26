Crown Media Offers Hallmark Movies Now SVOD Service Free For One Month

As more families are staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, linear-based, family-friendly networks are lining up original content to offer audiences on digital platforms.

Crown Media Family Networks announced Thursday (March 26) that it would make its Hallmark Movies Now subscription video on demand service available free for 30 days. Along with a slate of original movies and series from its linear cable channels Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the SVOD service -- which retails at $4.99 per month -- will also feature a lineup of popular Christmas movie offerings, said the company.

The Hallmark linear channel is reprising its We Need a Little Christmas holiday movie marathon this weekend beginning March 27. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also kicking off a weekend holiday event, Miracles of Christmas Movie Marathon, beginning March 27, said the network.

The move follows a similar free SVOD offering from UpTV. The family-themed network is offering a select number of original movies, series and specials for free on its UpTV Faith and Family OTT service.

Among the original UpTV series streaming previous seasons for free include Growing Up McGhee, Jo Frost: Nanny On Tour and The Last Hope, according to network officials.