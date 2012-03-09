Crown Media Holdings Signs Deal With Rentrak

Crown Media Holdings has signed a deal with Rentrak to use its TV Essentials TV ratings, and will offer "dual ratings guarantees" to advertisers and agencies buying Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel networks during the upcoming upfront season, according to MediaPost.

The deal includes Rentrak's "stickiness index," which measures networks' and programs' ability to engage viewers, according to the report.

Ed Georger, executive VP of ad sales at Crown Media Holdings, says the new deal with Rentrak is an expansion of an existing agreement, which covered only part of its TV ratings services, in an effort to provide dual guarantees for its networks, the report said.