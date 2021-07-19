Crown Media Adds Steve Handler As SVP, Pricing and Planning

Steve Handler was tapped as senior VP, pricing and planning, at Crown Media Family Networks.

The New York-based Handler will be charged with developing and executing pricing and inventory strategies across the Hallmark Channel parent’s linear and digital platforms, as well as overseeing campaign performance analyses and development of short-term and long-term objectives and budgets. He will report to executive VP of ad sales and digital media Ed Georger.

“Steve is well-known in the industry for his ability to navigate the intricacies of inventory and pricing and execute revenue maximizing strategies,” Georger said in a statement. “His dynamic combination of linear and digital expertise will be key to the performance of our pricing and planning and ad sales teams.”

Handler comes from digital consultancy Inifinitive, where he had been business development lead. He also served in various pricing, planning and ad-sales roles at NBCUniversal, Viacom and other companies.