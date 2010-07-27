Crown CFO Resigns

Crown Media Holdings, parent of the Hallmark Channel, said Tuesday that

executive vice president and chief financial officer Brian Stewart has

resigned, effective Aug. 20.

Stewart, who was named CFO in 2006, has been with Crown Media since in 2000. The company gave no reason for his departure.

Stewart

is the second high-profile executive to leave Crown in about 3 months.

On April 26, executive vice president Network & Distribution

Service Janice Arouh left

the company, announcing a day later that she had taken the position as

president of domestic distribution and marketing at Entertainment

Studios Networks, a Los Angeles-based HD programmer founded by comedian

reality TV pioneer Byron Allen.