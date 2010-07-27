Crown CFO Resigns
Crown Media Holdings, parent of the Hallmark Channel, said Tuesday that
executive vice president and chief financial officer Brian Stewart has
resigned, effective Aug. 20.
Stewart, who was named CFO in 2006, has been with Crown Media since in 2000. The company gave no reason for his departure.
Stewart
is the second high-profile executive to leave Crown in about 3 months.
On April 26, executive vice president Network & Distribution
Service Janice Arouh left
the company, announcing a day later that she had taken the position as
president of domestic distribution and marketing at Entertainment
Studios Networks, a Los Angeles-based HD programmer founded by comedian
reality TV pioneer Byron Allen.
