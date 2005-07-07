Crown Castle Gears Up

Crown Castle Mobile Media has picked the transmission technology--Thales' Affinity DVB-H (Digital Video Broadcasting-Handheld) transmitters--for its planned over-the-air mobile video service.

The service, which will deliver TV signals to cell phones and other devices that have DVB-H receivers, is expected to be launched sometime in 2006 and eventually be available in 68 of the top 100 U.S. markets.



Crown Castle Mobile Media demonstrated the service, which uses Windows audio and video platforms, at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in April.

Crown has over 10,000 wireless towers and spectrum purchased in an FCC auction in 2003.

Crown Castle has already used the Affinity transmitter in trials of the service in Pittsburgh.