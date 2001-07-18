Crowd gathers for Tristani post

Although FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani says she isn't leaving the commission until the end of the year, jockeying continues for her seat.

Potential nominees include Andrew Levin, minority counsel to the House Energy and Commerce Committee under Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.); Kathleen Wallman of Wallman Strategic Consulting and a former White House Staffer under Vice President Al Gore; and Greg Rohde, former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and a former top staffer to Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.).

Also on the list are Bob Roe, a commissioner with the Montana Public Service Commission and a former head of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners; and Chris McLean, administrator of the Rural Utilities Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. - Paige Albiniak