Crossing Over Into Cancellation

Universal is canceling psychic strip Crossing Over with John Edward, with the show departing the air at the end of this broadcast season.

The show is going out of production now, but Universal has enough shows taped to last through the rest of the season, a spokesman said.

Crossing Over is in its third season and underwent a makeover at the beginning of this season to attract more viewers. Those changes didn’t have the affect Universal was looking for, and the show has languished in sub-1.0 territory for the first three months of the 2003-04 season.

Crossing Over airs both in syndication and on Universal’s Sci Fi Channel, with original episodes airing first on stations and then appearing on Sci Fi some three weeks later. The show also will depart Sci Fi at the end of this season.