Crossfire ’s Carlson forced to eat shoe
Cable News Network's Crossfire co-host Tucker Carlson got a surprise on-camera visit
Wednesday from Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) bearing an oversized shoe cake.
The occasion was the announcement that Clinton's new book had sold 1 million
copies.
Calrson had said on the show that he would eat his shoes and his tie if the
book sold 1 million copies.
Carlson shared a piece with Clinton and co-host Paul Begala, who, along with
Crossfire's James Carville, had arranged for Clinton's appearance.
Begala thanked the staff for keeping the appearance a secret.
It wasn't clear whether the cake cleared Carlson of the obligation to chow
down on some real leather.
