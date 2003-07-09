Crossfire ’s Carlson forced to eat shoe

Cable News Network's Crossfire co-host Tucker Carlson got a surprise on-camera visit

Wednesday from Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) bearing an oversized shoe cake.

The occasion was the announcement that Clinton's new book had sold 1 million

copies.

Calrson had said on the show that he would eat his shoes and his tie if the

book sold 1 million copies.

Carlson shared a piece with Clinton and co-host Paul Begala, who, along with

Crossfire's James Carville, had arranged for Clinton's appearance.

Begala thanked the staff for keeping the appearance a secret.

It wasn't clear whether the cake cleared Carlson of the obligation to chow

down on some real leather.