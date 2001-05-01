Cronin close to Game Show Net post

After three months of courting, ex-Fox Family president Rich Cronin is on the cusp of taking charge of Sony's Game Show Network.

Industry executives said that Cronin is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to replace Mike Fleming. After seven years on the air, GSN has just 30 million subscribers and a slim 0.4 Nielsen household rating. Cronin is primarily a marketing executive, rooted in his years at Nickelodeon, Nick-At-Nite and TV Land. At Fox Family he was charged with a sweeping slate of new daytime and primetime programming, but faltered in the ratings.

Sony recently sold 50% of GSN to Liberty Digital for $275 million. - John Higgins