Critics’ Emmy Picks

Comedy Series



Desperate Housewives (ABC) 71%

Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS) 21%

Arrested Development (Fox) 7%

Scrubs (NBC) 0%

Will & Grace (NBC) 0%

“Sunday nights have never been so much fun.”

Jim Cothran, ONSAT

“The show was a phenomenon and deservedly so.”

Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette



Drama Series



Lost (ABC) 59%

24 (Fox) 17%

Deadwood (HBO) 12%

The West Wing (NBC) 7%

Six Feet Under (HBO) 5%

“Emmy loves rewarding first-year buzz-worthy dramas.”

Jeff Hidek, Wilmington (N.C.) Star-News

“If West Wing wins, the Emmys might as well close up shop.”

Hal Boedeker, Orlando Sentinel



Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Hugh Laurie, House (Fox) 51%

Ian McShane, Deadwood·(HBO) 32%

Hank Azaria, Huff (Showtime) 5%

Kiefer Sutherland, 24 (Fox) 5%

James Spader, Boston Legal (ABC) 5%

“Cranky, brilliant, pill-popping Dr. House is the best new character on TV in years.”

Joe Amarante, New Haven Register

“Voters love those Brits, especially when they can fake an American accent as well as Laurie does.”

Ken Tucker, New York Magazine



Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Glenn Close, The Shield (FX) 64%

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC) 17%

Patricia Arquette, Medium (NBC) 10%

Frances Conroy, Six Feet Under (HBO) 5%

Jennifer Garner, Alias (ABC) 5%

“When movie stars come to television, Emmy takes note.”

Bruce Miller, The Sioux City Journal

“FX gets some love. Finally.”

Chase Squires, St. Petersburg Times



Miniseries



Empire Falls (HBO) 71%

The 4400 (USA) 13%

Elvis (CBS) 11%

The Lost Prince, Masterpiece Theatre (PBS) 5%

“It wasn’t good, but it was on HBO.”

Charlie McCollum, San Jose Mercury News

“In a lackluster year for minis, this adaptation of the bestseller was the best of the lot.”

Joanne Ostrow, The Denver Post

“All those movie stars in one project? How could they resist?”

Jeff Hidek, Wilmington (N.C.) Star-News



Reality Competition



The Amazing Race (CBS) 68%

American Idol (Fox) 23%

The Apprentice (NBC) 5%

Project Runway (Bravo) 3%

Survivor (CBS) 3%

“The Amazing Race continues to improve with age.”

Mark Washburn, Charlotte Observer

“It’s the only reality show the industry can unequivocally be proud of.”

Michael Logan, TV Guide



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Ray Romano, Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS) 50%

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development (Fox) 25%

Tony Shalhoub, Monk (USA) 17.5%

Zach Braff, Scrubs (NBC) 8%

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace (NBC) 0%

“He’s the least showy (and talented) actor of the bunch, but will take it, just because everybody still loves Raymond. Thanks, Ray.”

Vicki Arkoff, Sweet 16

“The nostalgia factor at work.”

Joanne Ostrow, The Denver Post



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives (ABC) 46%

Marcia Cross, Housewives 20%

Felicity Huffman, Housewives 15%

Patricia Heaton, Everybody Loves Raymond (CBS)12%

Jane Kaczmarek, Malcolm in the Middle (Fox) 7%

“I think Hatcher will win based on name recognition and the comeback factor.”

Bruce Fretts, TV Guide

“She got the most cover stories, so I’ll go with her.”

David Kronke, Los Angeles Daily News



THE FOLLOWING RESPONDED TO AN E-MAIL SURVEY THROUGH THE END OF JULY: Rodi Alexander, Bergen News Group • Joe Amarante, New Haven Register • Vicki Arkoff, Sweet 16 • Hal Boedeker, Orlando Sentinel • Amy Bonawitz, People magazine • Bridget Byrne, BPI Newswire/AP • Bonnie Churchill, National News Syndicate • Jim Cothran, OnSat • John Crook, Tribune Media Services • Jacqueline Cutler, Tribune Media Services/The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger •Michael Elkin, The Jewish Exponent • Bruce Fretts, TV Guide • Laura M. Fries, Daily Variety • Ava Gacser, Home News Tribune • Jeff Hidek, Wilmington (N.C.) Star-News • Tim Holland, TV Guide • Tanya Kersey, Black Talent News • John Kiesewetter, Cincinnati Enquirer • David Kronke, Los Angeles Daily News • Valerie Kuklenski, Los Angeles Daily News • Michael Logan, TV Guide • Marilynne Mason, Christian Science Monitor • Charlie McCollum, San Jose Mercury News • Mike McDaniel, Houston Chronicle • Bruce Miller, The Sioux City Journal • Gerri Miller, Satellite Direct/Orbit • Kate O’Hare, Tribune Media Services/Zap2It.com • Joanne Ostrow, The Denver Post • Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette • Alan Pergament, Buffalo News • Ray Richmond, Hollywood Reporter • Maureen Ryan, Chicago Tribune • Rob Salem, The Toronto Star/StarWeek • Chase Squires, St. Petersburg Times • Ken Tucker, New York magazine • Miki Turner, ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com • Nancy Van Valkenburg, The (Ogden, Utah) Standard-Examiner • Mark Washburn, Charlotte Observer • Jeanne Wolf, Jeanne Wolf’s Hollywood • B&C reporters Allison Romano and Anne Becker and contributor Paige Albiniak also were polled.