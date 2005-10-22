Oprah with salsa. That's what Univision called Cristina Saralegui when

it was trying to give the wider public a sense of what the host of a

Spanish-language talk show was all about. But it was Winfrey herself who put

the proper spin on her while Saralegui was in Chicago at a taping of

Winfrey's show. The queen of daytime TV told the audience that there was a

woman in the studio who is known as Oprah with salsa.

“But that's a lie,” said Winfrey. “I am the black

Cristina.”

“I was so red,” recalls Saralegui of the moment. “But I've been

honored to be compared with Oprah. And it's definitely better than being

called Donahue in drag.”

Since Univision launched The Cristina

Show in 1989, Saralegui has made the transition from high-energy

publishing magnate to someone who has not only a weekly talk show, a Web site

and a magazine but also a sportswear line. And a home-furnishings line. And a

furniture line.

And, in a definite first for a B&C Hall of Fame inductee, a mattress

line.

“Two years, my husband [Marcos Avila] said we had a media brand

through owning our studios, a production company and a magazine,” she says.

“So why not extend the brand into products? Martha Stewart hadn't done too

badly with it.”

Having a furniture line and making guest appearances on shows like

The George Lopez Show and

Hollywood Squares is a long way from

Saralegui's childhood in Cuba. Born in Havana, Jan. 29, 1948, Cristina left

the country with her family in 1960 to settle in Miami's newly formed Cuban

ex-pat community. It was there, with the help of her grandfather, her family

and her own sheer determination, that Cristina began a journalism career that

has been transformed into a multimedia empire.

Saralegui's rise in the industry shouldn't be a surprise given her

lineage. Her grandfather, Don Francisco Saralegui, was a magazine publisher

whose empire was so large he was known as “The Paper Czar” throughout Latin

America and Cuba, and he owned the company that imported all of the newspaper

and magazine paper into Cuba.

“When I was a child, I would go with my dad and granddad to see the

printing press. I grew up smelling ink,” she says. “Being in print was all

I ever wanted to do in my life. When I told my dad that I wanted to be a

journalist, he said I was going to starve because they don't make any money.

But it was a passion.”

In college, she turned that passion into an internship at

Vanidades, the top women's magazine in

Latin America, which her grandfather had created years earlier. The print

medium laid an important foundation for Saralegui's skill set. In 1979, after

spending time working on three Latin American publications at the same time,

she was named editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan En

Español, the Spanish-language version of Hearst's popular

magazine circulated in Latin American countries and the U.S. She held that post

for 10 years until she resigned to become executive producer and host of

The Cristina Show.

As editor of a provocative magazine, she made guest appearances on the

hugely popular Sabado Gigante with Don Francisco. She was

so good on her first appearance that she was invited back for 10 straight

weeks. “I thought, if I can promote Cosmo,

I'm there,” she says. After the 10-week stint, her own show was born.

“I'll never forget my first contract,” she says. “It had the

word 'talent' on it, and to me talent meant you're good at something.

But, for them, it meant you stand there and everybody else makes decisions for

you. We spent the little money we had to get our lawyer to take 'talent'

out of the contract. Since then, I've been executive producer.”

After 12 years of hosting the program every day, Christina found herself

burned out and bored. “And when you're bored, you become boring,” she

says. She also had three children—Cristina, Stephanie Anne and Jon

Marcos—who were all growing up (they're now 27, 22 and 19, respectively).

She wanted to spend more time with them, and she wanted to dip her toes into

some new business ventures.

The show now airs just once a week, as her media presence grows larger.

“Right now, I love doing what I'm doing,” she says. “Working with the

different businesses, I travel a different circuit than the TV industry. It's

not such a dog-eat-dog world.”

She's well aware that a major reason for her success is that she's a

straight shooter. “I have no connection between my brain and mouth so

whatever I want to say comes out unedited,” she says. “It's my biggest

defect but also my biggest virtue.”

It also helped her break down the stereotype of Latinos as being

unwilling to discuss sensitive topics like homosexuality or AIDS. “People

told me it wouldn't work because Latinos would not discuss private matters on

TV,” she says. “But it was like uncorking a bottle of champagne because

they were dying to talk and ask about those issues.”