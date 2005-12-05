Cristina To Hold Court in 2006

Twentieth Television has provided a production commitment for its latest court strip, Cristina’s Court, after clearing the fall 2006 show in 55% of the U.S. on the Fox O&O and Sinclair stations.

The clearance brings to nine the number of new and returning court shows announced or expected to return next season. Several more are known to be in development at various studios trying to squeeze into the increasingly crowded genre, which has lately started to show signs of ratings fatigue.

A Twentieth spokesman said a second court show with Judge Lynn Toler is still in development. The syndicator announced Nov. 1 that it was seriously considering both programs.

Cristina’s Court, hosted by Cristina Perez, former host of Spanish-language Telemundo’s La Corte de Familia (Family Court), will provide the syndicator and its sister station group with three in-house produced court shows; the others are veteran Divorce Court and the recently renewed rookie strip, Judge Alex.

Cristina’s Court will be executive-produced by court-show and news-magazine veteran Peter Brennan (A Current Affair), who launched Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown.

The clearance list includes WNYW-WWOR New York, KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD-WPWR Chicago, WTXF Philadelphia, WFXT Boston, KDFW-KDFI Dallas, WTTG-WDCA Washington, WAGA Atlanta, WJBK Detroit, KRIV-KTXH Houston, WTVT Tampa and WPGH-WCWB Pittsburgh.

