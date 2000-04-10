Crippa to head Snells U.S. business

Digital upconverter supplier Snell & Wilcox has tapped Dick Crippa to be president of Snell & Wilcox Inc., Santa Clara, Calif. He will head the North and South American operations of UK-based Snell, filling the spot left vacant since January. Crippa has held executive posts with Philips Broadcast Television Systems and most recently was CEO and president of Speer Communications Holdings and Speer Worldwide Digital in Nashville, Tenn.