"Crime Watch" Clears Over 60% of Country

Distributor Program Partners, which scored big this season with syndicated procedural drama Da Vinci's Inquest, has cleared a new two-hour "Crime Watch" block in over 60% of the country.

Clearances include stations owned by ABC, Belo, Gray, Hearst-Argyle, Lin, Meredith, Post-Newsweek, Viacom and others, according to the company.

The block is made up of crime dramas Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, sold for weekend prime time or late-night play as a stand-alone or bundled with other syndicated procedurals.

Program Partners will offer stations two different satellite feeds, each with the same episode of Stone Undercover but a different episode of Cold Squad.