Crime Pays for Program Partners

With the addition of 12 new stations, Program Partners’ weekly procedural two-hour drama block Crime Watch, featuring Canadian imports Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, has been cleared in the top-50 markets and 96 of the top-100, reaching 92% of the U.S.

Recent market additions include Denver (KUSA/NBC and KTVD/MNT), Indianapolis (WTHR/NBC); Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. (WBFF/CW); Colorado Springs, Colo. (KKTV/CBS and KKTV-DT/CW); Waco, Tx (KBTX/CBS and KBTX-DT/CW); Davenport-Rock Island-Moline, Iowa (WQAD/ABC and WBQD/MyNetworkTV); and Youngstown, Ohio (WYTV/ABC and digital channel WYTV/MNT).

Program Partners principal Ritch Colbert says the crime block has received late night clearances on network affiliates and prime time slots on stations affiliated with The CW and MNT. Crime Watch debuts Sept. 16 on more than 200 stations.

Program Partners scored a hit with off-Canadian TV procedural drama, DaVinci's Inquest, which in its freshman year averaged a 1.8 season to date household rating, good for a tie for third among new off-net weekly hours.