Crew Survives Chopper Heart-Stopper

A WNBC New York helicopter crew -- including reporter Andrew Torres, pilot Russ Mowry and co-pilot Hassan Tan -- survived a crash when their copter went down Tuesday evening shortly after reporting a live segment about a shoot-out in Brooklyn.

The helicopter crash landed on the roof of a five story apartment building. The three were taken to the hospital and reported in stable condition without serious injury, according to the station. No one on the ground was reported injured.

Moments before the crash, the pilot reported that the tail rotor on the chopper had failed and that it was going down. Fifteen years ago a WNBC chopper crashed into the Hudson river killing traffic reporter Jane Dornacker.

