Creators of Kazaa Unveil Web TV Service
The duo behind the blockbuster Internet applications Skype and Kazaa think they have the secret to online video: Make it more like TV.
Joost (pronounced "juiced") seeks to merge the best features of Internet file-sharing technology — such as its ability to deliver content efficiently — with a television-like viewing experience. Industry insiders who have seen an early version of the Internet television service extol the full-screen video quality and the simple interface, which is more of an electronic channel guide than the lists of videos on popular sites such as YouTube.
