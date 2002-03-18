Creator of Today dies at 93

Sylvester L. "Pat" Weaver, pioneering television executive and creator of

NBC's Today and The Tonight Show, died of pneumonia at his home March 15. He was 93.

A magna cum laude graduate of Darmouth College's class of 1930, the Los

Angeles-born Weaver spent the next two decades working as a radio announcer,

station manager and eventually an executive for advertising firm Young

& Rubicam. With World War II in full rage, Weaver served in the Navy from

1942 through 1945.

Weaver began his influential seven-year stint with NBC when he joined the

top network as director and vice president in charge of television in 1949. At

the time, television shows were dictated by sponsors who would individually

finance programming. Weaver took the network to a multisponsorship model

derived from magazines, giving the network more control of its own programs.

With creativity now in the net's grip, Weaver introduced the "spectacular,"

or live specials -- which included Peter Pan and the Gian Carlo Menotti

opera Amahl and the Night Visitors -- as a way of inducing families to

purchase television sets. It was a move that was beneficial to NBC, whose

then-parent company, RCA, held several television-technology patents. He is also

credited with bringing Sid Ceasar's legendary Your Show of Shows to the

air.

In 1952 Weaver launched morning magazine show Today as a way of

luring listeners of morning radio to television. Today's success was

followed by its nighttime counterpart, The Tonight Show with Steve Allen,

in 1954. Weaver resigned from NBC as chairman in 1956. One year earlier, he was

forced out as president of NBC when he was replaced by Robert Sarnoff, son of

RCA's head, David Sarnoff.

Always the pioneer, Weaver launched an unsuccessful early foray into cable

television when he headed Subscription Television Inc. Opposition from

broadcasters and many court appearances later, the idea was relinquished.

Weaver was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1985, and he was again

honored at the Emmy Awards in 1998.

Weaver is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; his daughter, actress

Sigourney Weaver; his son, Trajan; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.