Creative Arts Emmy Winners Added to Primetime Presenter Lineup

Five of Saturday's 2010 Creative Arts Emmy Award winners will take the stage as presenters at this Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards, according to an annoucement made Wednesday morning at the Primetime Emmy Award Red Carpet roll out in Los Angeles. It was also announced that The Good Wife's Juliana Margulies will present the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to George Clooney at the Aug. 29 ceremony.

Joining the presenter lineup are some of last weekend's most notable Emmy winners: Glee's Neil Patrick Harris, Dexter's John Lithgow, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Ann-Margaret, Survivor's Jeff Probst and SNL's Betty White.

The previously announced presenters are Will Arnett,

Stephen Colbert, Edie Falco, Tina Fey, Laurence Fishburne, Ricky Gervais, Jon

Hamm, January Jones, John Krasinski, LL Cool J, Julianna Margulies, Joel

McHale, Matthew Morrison, Steven Moyer, Eva Longoria Parker, Jim Parsons, Anna

Paquin, Matthew Perry, Keri Russell, Alexander Skarsgard, Blair Underwood and

Sofia Vergara.

The 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live coast-to-coast on NBC from

the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Aug. 29 beginning at 5p.m. PT.