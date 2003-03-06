Cream of cable's crop
The Denver-based Cable Center has picked its 2003 Hall of Famers.
They are Julian Brodsky, Comcast Corp.; Gus Hauser, Hauser Communications; John
Hendricks, Discovery Communications Inc.; Bob Johnson, Black Entertainment Television; Walter Kaitz, California Cable
Television Association; John Sie, Starz Encore Group LLC; and Robert Tarlton, Jerrold Electronics (founder
of one of the nation's first cable systems).
The class of 2003 will be inducted Oct. 14 in Denver.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.