Cream of cable's crop

The Denver-based Cable Center has picked its 2003 Hall of Famers.

They are Julian Brodsky, Comcast Corp.; Gus Hauser, Hauser Communications; John

Hendricks, Discovery Communications Inc.; Bob Johnson, Black Entertainment Television; Walter Kaitz, California Cable

Television Association; John Sie, Starz Encore Group LLC; and Robert Tarlton, Jerrold Electronics (founder

of one of the nation's first cable systems).

The class of 2003 will be inducted Oct. 14 in Denver.