CRE Names Three NewMembers
The Council for Research Excellence (CRE)
has named three new members. Two are actually being readmitted having changed
jobs, while a third is replacing an exiting member.
New to the board is Dr. Janet Gallent, VP of Consumer
Insights and Innovation Research at NBCU's Strategic Research Group. She
is the second NBCU member, joining Nancy Gallagher, SVP, news, sports and
affiliate research, for NBCU. The net has had two members, but Horst
Stipp, SVP of NBCU, just exited to join the Advertising Research
Foundation.
The two reinstated members are Laura Cowan, now a media
strategist at ad/pr agency Riester, and Michael Nathanson, managing director of
US Media and Internet research at Nomura Securities.
CRE was created by
Nielsen in 2005 as a ratings research think tank for clients (and others),
including broadcast and cable networks, stations, operators, advertisers and
programmers.
