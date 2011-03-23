CRE Names Three NewMembers

The Council for Research Excellence (CRE)

has named three new members. Two are actually being readmitted having changed

jobs, while a third is replacing an exiting member.

New to the board is Dr. Janet Gallent, VP of Consumer

Insights and Innovation Research at NBCU's Strategic Research Group. She

is the second NBCU member, joining Nancy Gallagher, SVP, news, sports and

affiliate research, for NBCU. The net has had two members, but Horst

Stipp, SVP of NBCU, just exited to join the Advertising Research

Foundation.

The two reinstated members are Laura Cowan, now a media

strategist at ad/pr agency Riester, and Michael Nathanson, managing director of

US Media and Internet research at Nomura Securities.

CRE was created by

Nielsen in 2005 as a ratings research think tank for clients (and others),

including broadcast and cable networks, stations, operators, advertisers and

programmers.