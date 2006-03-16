Crawford Named ABC News Correspondent

Sonya Crawford has been tapped as an ABC News network correspondent, effective March 20. In her new role, Crawford will be an overnight and early-morning anchor for World News Now and World News This Morning, along with Good Morning America and digital channel ABC News Now. She will continue to be based in Washington.

Previously, Crawford was a reporter for NewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service. She joined the network in 2002. Prior to that, she was a reporter and substitute anchor for KNBC Los Angeles.