Crawford Johnson & Northcott Loses Crawford

Media-research firm Crawford Johnson & Northcott is without its Crawford, as founding partner Bob Crawford left the firm.

Crawford was described as the research brains of the operation. He did not specify what the next stage of his career will hold.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, CJ&N announced the hiring of Mary Beth Marks as vice president of Research. A 30-plus-year industry veteran, Marks has worked for Kelly Broadcasting, Frank N. Magid Associates and KCRA Sacramento, Calif., among other media outlets.

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, CJ&N will leave the company name intact.