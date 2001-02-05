Crash kills KWTV sports director

Bill Teegins, sports director for KWTV Oklahoma City and the radio voice of Oklahoma State University sports, was killed Saturday night in the Colorado plane crash that also killed two Oklahoma State basketball players and seven others. The plane was returning from the OSU-Colorado basketball game in Boulder.

The station called Teegins "a pro in every respect and a friend everyone respected." "He loved doing the OSU calls, whether it be basketball or football," said David Griffin, president and general manager of KWTV .

"His is a great loss, as is everybody aboard that plane. He will be missed by everybody here at News9."