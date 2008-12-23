Craig Hitchcock Joins The Paley Center for Media

Craig Hitchcock is joining The Paley Center for Media as VP and executive director of the Los Angeles center

Hitchcock replaces Barbara Dixon, who is retiring. He starts Jan. 12.

Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media (formerly The Museum of Television & Radio), announced the hire Tuesday.

“The transition will be timely to ensure that The Paley Center for Media in LA continues to strengthen its dual mission to provide programs of value and relevancy for both the media industry and media consumers,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Most recently Hitchcock was the director of sales at the Hollywood Reporter. Previously he was a group publisher for home entertainment and retail at Reed Business Information, where he was responsible for the overall business development and ad revenue performance for numerous publications within the company. Hitchcock started with Reed Business Information in 1996 as West Coast Sales Director at Broadcasting & Cable and then held several positions at Daily Variety and Variety in the following years.