Crackle Renews 'Comedians in Cars' #TCA15

Crackle has renewed Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee for a sixth season, the Sony streaming service announced Tuesday at the TCA winter press tour. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Crackle also announced a new second-screen app to accompany original game show Sports Jeopardy!

In addition, premiere dates for original films The Throwaways (Jan. 30) and Dead Rising: Watchtower (March 27) were announced.