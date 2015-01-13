Crackle Renews 'Comedians in Cars' #TCA15
Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour
Crackle has renewed Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee for a sixth season, the Sony streaming service announced Tuesday at the TCA winter press tour. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.
Crackle also announced a new second-screen app to accompany original game show Sports Jeopardy!
In addition, premiere dates for original films The Throwaways (Jan. 30) and Dead Rising: Watchtower (March 27) were announced.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.