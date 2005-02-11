CR Provides HD Heads-Up

Consumer Reports said HDTV set prices could hit new lows in the next few months, so its March issue is providing a buyer's guide.

The five big questions to ask before the credit card comes out, says CR: Why HD? How big a screen?; Thick or thin?; CRT, LCD, plasma or projection (front or rear)?; HD-ready or Built-in tuner?

It provides options based on preference and budget and warns of hidden-cost loans and possible additional outlays for warranty and installation.

A comparison of display technologies is at http://www.ConsumerReports.org.