CR Provides HD Heads-Up
Consumer Reports said HDTV set prices could hit new lows in the next few months, so its March issue is providing a buyer's guide.
The five big questions to ask before the credit card comes out, says CR: Why HD? How big a screen?; Thick or thin?; CRT, LCD, plasma or projection (front or rear)?; HD-ready or Built-in tuner?
It provides options based on preference and budget and warns of hidden-cost loans and possible additional outlays for warranty and installation.
A comparison of display technologies is at http://www.ConsumerReports.org.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.