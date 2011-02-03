CPJ Preparing Update on 30 More Journalist Incidents in Egypt

Look for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to release an update soon documenting "at least" 30 more cases of journalists being detained and "systematically" targeted in Egypt.

Wednesday, the group documented a dozen news organizations, both foreign and local, that had been attacked or harassed.

"Today, we are following up and confirming reports, including detentions by government security forces," said Gypsy Guillén Kaiser, CPJ's advocacy and communications director. She added that some people were now going into hotels to try and find the journalists reporting from those locations.

"This is quite a distressing situation, and one we have not seen at this level before," she said.

CPJ is an independent nonprofit founded in 1981 to promote press freedom.