CPJ: Iraq Is Deadliest Assignment for Journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists says that Iraq was the deadliest countries for journalists in 2017, which is the first time in a half-dozen years that Syria did not top the list, though it was number two.

That is according to its annual accounting, released Thursday (Dec. 21).

Murders of journalists in Mexico were at the highest number CPJ has recorded.

In total, CPJ confirmed that 42 journalists were killed doing their jobs. Reporters Without Borders reported a higher number of deaths in its own accounting earlier this week, but it includes support staff in that total while CPJ does not.

"Surges in journalists deaths have been linked to coverage of conflict, so it's certainly good news that there are fewer media deaths in the Middle East. It's also a reminder of why journalist safety worldwide must remain a priority," said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon. "The rise in the number of journalists murdered in Mexico in retaliation for their work is terrible news and suggests that the Mexican government has failed in its public commitments to end the culture of impunity."

More than a third of those killed were freelancers, with politics the most dangerous beat, followed by war. Camera operator was the most dangerous job.



