CPJ‘Alarmed' By Logan Attack
The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was
alarmed by the news that CBS correspondent Lara Logan had been brutally
assaulted while covering the resignation of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarack.
"We have seen Lara's compassion at work while
helping journalists who have faced brutal aggression while doing their jobs,"
said CPJ Chairman Paul Steiger in a statement. "She is a brilliant,
courageous, and committed reporter. Our thoughts are with Lara as she
recovers."
He pointed out that Logan, a CPJ board
member, headed up effort to raise funds to pay for multiple surgeries for
injured Iraqi reporter Jehad Ali. Logan also serves on CPJ's
Journalist Assistance committee, which supports reporters who have been the
victims of violence.
The Radio-Television Digital News Association was quick to
weigh in as well.
"RTDNA strongly condemns this awful attack on Lara," RTDNA
Chairman Mark Kraham told B&C.
"Of course, violence of any kind against journalists is completely
unacceptable. This terrible incident harshly reveals the risk that journalists
often face in doing their jobs to tell as comprehensive a story as possible.
We wish Lara the best in her recovery and thank her for her intrepid
reporting while in Egypt."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.