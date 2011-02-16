CPJ‘Alarmed' By Logan Attack

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was

alarmed by the news that CBS correspondent Lara Logan had been brutally

assaulted while covering the resignation of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarack.

"We have seen Lara's compassion at work while

helping journalists who have faced brutal aggression while doing their jobs,"

said CPJ Chairman Paul Steiger in a statement. "She is a brilliant,

courageous, and committed reporter. Our thoughts are with Lara as she

recovers."

He pointed out that Logan, a CPJ board

member, headed up effort to raise funds to pay for multiple surgeries for

injured Iraqi reporter Jehad Ali. Logan also serves on CPJ's

Journalist Assistance committee, which supports reporters who have been the

victims of violence.

The Radio-Television Digital News Association was quick to

weigh in as well.

"RTDNA strongly condemns this awful attack on Lara," RTDNA

Chairman Mark Kraham told B&C.

"Of course, violence of any kind against journalists is completely

unacceptable. This terrible incident harshly reveals the risk that journalists

often face in doing their jobs to tell as comprehensive a story as possible.

We wish Lara the best in her recovery and thank her for her intrepid

reporting while in Egypt."