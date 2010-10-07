CPI Gets Knight Grant For Investigative Journalism
The Center for Public Integrity (CPI) has been
given a $1.7 million grant from the Knight Foundation to fund its investigative
journalism efforts.
The Knight Foundation has been helping fund
advances in digital journalism. This grant is part of a $15 million outlay for
investigative reporting.
The center says the money will enable it to hire a
chief digital officer. In fact, it already has, John Solomon, whose resume
includes investigative journalism at The
Washington Post and Associated Press.
In addition, it says it will be able to test new for-profit revenue
streams and fundraising models, give Web surfers more input on stories and
launch the Ujima Project, an open source computer reporting tool.
