CPI Gets Knight Grant For Investigative Journalism

The Center for Public Integrity (CPI) has been

given a $1.7 million grant from the Knight Foundation to fund its investigative

journalism efforts.

The Knight Foundation has been helping fund

advances in digital journalism. This grant is part of a $15 million outlay for

investigative reporting.

The center says the money will enable it to hire a

chief digital officer. In fact, it already has, John Solomon, whose resume

includes investigative journalism at The

Washington Post and Associated Press.

In addition, it says it will be able to test new for-profit revenue

streams and fundraising models, give Web surfers more input on stories and

launch the Ujima Project, an open source computer reporting tool.