CPB Taps Cox for Top Spot

Kathleen Cox, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington, D.C., was named president and CEO effective July 1.

She replaces Robert Coonrod, who has headed CPB for the past seven years and will remain in a transitional role as an advisor until October.

Coonrod’s contract had been up since July 2003, but he had agreed to stay on at the board’s request. Cox has held a number of CPB posts, including associate general counsel, general counsel and senior VP for policy and corporate secretary.

CPB divvies up the federal appropriation to public broadcasters, which in fiscal year 2004 is roughly $380 million of the total industry revenue of $2 billion.