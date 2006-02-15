CPB Staffing New Accountability Committees

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will hold a phone-in board meeting Feb. 21 to make assignments for new committees created in the wake of the inspector general's report.

That report, released last November, found "serious weaknesses in corporate governance." They included a lack of specifics in the bylaws regarding roles and responsibilities of board members and the chairman (then Ken Tomlinson); the attitude of top management toward internal controls; and the lack of transparency in decisionmaking within the board.

The report recommended a host of changes to increase accountability and enforce it.

In response, the board agreed to create three new committees: Executive Compensation; Governance; and Public Broadcasting Awareness.

CPB critics continue to push for all the CPB board meetings to be public. Part of the Feb. 21 meeting is open, part is not.