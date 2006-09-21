CPB Names Top TV Programmer

Greg Diefenbach, founder and presidentof Diefenbach Media, has been tapped as senior VP, TV programming, for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Before starting his own company, Diefenbach was a senior VP at Devillier Donegan Enterprises, where he created series and specials, including Empires for PBS.

In another move, CPB has promoted John Prizer to senior advisor to CPB President Patricia Harrison. He has been VP, television program development, a post he will maintain.

CPB administers government funding for public TV and radio programming and facilities.