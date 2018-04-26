CPB Names Ombudsman
J-Lab founder Jan Schaffer, a Pulitzer Prize winner with the Philadelphia Inquirer, has been named to a three-year term as ombudsman for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
She will be responsible for "independently reviewing and reporting on issues concerning public media programming."
She succeeds Washington Post senior Editor Milton Coleman, whose term has expired.
CPB oversees the government funding for noncommercial radio, TV and digital media.
