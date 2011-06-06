CPB Names Kaplan Ombudsman

The Corporate for Public Broadcasting has named Joel

Kaplan as its new ombudsman.

Kaplan is the associated dean of the S.I. Newhouse School

of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

The ombudsman's office was

established in 2005 amidst charges by then CPB chairman Ken Tomlinson of a

liberal bias in some of the noncom programming funed by CPB, which distributes

the approximately 15%, on average, of noncommercial station budget supplied by

government funding.

He replaces Kenneth Bode, whose term was up last

December.