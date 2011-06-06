CPB Names Kaplan Ombudsman
The Corporate for Public Broadcasting has named Joel
Kaplan as its new ombudsman.
Kaplan is the associated dean of the S.I. Newhouse School
of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
The ombudsman's office was
established in 2005 amidst charges by then CPB chairman Ken Tomlinson of a
liberal bias in some of the noncom programming funed by CPB, which distributes
the approximately 15%, on average, of noncommercial station budget supplied by
government funding.
He replaces Kenneth Bode, whose term was up last
December.
