CPB Names General Counsel

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named J. Westwood Smithers Jr. its VP and general counsel.

Smithers has been the executive VP and general manager of Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corp. in Virginia. He is a lawyer and former assistant attorney general of Virginia.

He replaces acting general Counsel Bob Winteringham, who has been filling in for the past five months after the departure of Donna Gregg. Winteringham will remain with CPB, though its has not announced in what capacity he will serve.

