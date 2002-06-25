CPB funds online application

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has awarded $1.8 million to

Public Interactive, an Internet application developed by public broadcasters to

help them present their content online.

Public Interactive is a partnership between Public Radio International and 15

leading public broadcasting organizations including WNYC-AM/FM, New York,

WGBH-FM/TV, Boston, WETA-FM/TV Washington, and others.

Through an array of Interactive-developed Web templates, including audio and

video streaming capabilities, stations will be able to customize their Web

services to meet the needs of their audiences.

'CPB and Interactive will provide cost effective tools that will help local

stations deliver the same quality of content through the Internet that they

currently provide on air,' said CPB President and CEO Robert T. Coonrod.

'By expanding their online services, stations strengthen their relationships

with their local communities.'