CPB elects top board members

Katherine Milner Anderson and Ritajean Hartung Butterworth were elected chair and vice chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors on Tuesday.

Anderson replaces Frank Cruz , while Butterworth succeeds Christy Carpenter. Anderson is the chief financial officer for Team Washington, Inc., and president of River Galleries, both in Alexandria, Va. She has been on CPB's board since September 1997. Butterworth has served on various boards since 1969, including terms at Western Washington University, National Public Radio, and Seattle's KUOW-FM and KCTS-TV.

She has been on CPB's board since 1992 and was board chair in 1995 and 1996.

CPB also remembered Rod Coppola, adopting a resolution in his honor. Coppola, a 16-year veteran of public broadcasting station WNET/New York, died in the World Trade Center collapse on Sept. 11. - Paige Albiniak