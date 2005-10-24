CPB CFO Resigns

Corporation for Public Broadcasting President Patricia Harrison has rounded out her management team, including the promotion of three executives and the resignation of a fourth.



Departing is Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer David Creekmore, who will exit Nov. 1. COO Ken Ferree resigned two weeks ago.

Harrison, who was named by the CPB board last June to replace Kathleen Cox after Cox's abrupt exit, upped three execs. CPB doles out federal money to noncommercial radio and TV stations.

Steve Altman, VP, business affairs, was named senior VP; Greg Schirring, senior director, radio, was named VP; and Brian Sickora, senior director, TV system development, named VP.